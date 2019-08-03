India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant faced the heat on social media again for playing an irresponsible shot with the team in trouble. It was a wobbly seam delivery from Narine and Pant decided to slog sweep, the ball went off the top-edge and was taken by the man at deep square leg. India had just lost Rohit Sharma of the previous ball and that audacious shot from Pant was just not required. This is not the first time Pant has fallen prey to such shot selection. Fans are angry and are comparing him with Dhoni as the former India skipper always took responsibility, unlike young Pant. Here is how fans bashed the young Indian wicketkeeper:

When will Rishabh Pant learn? 🤔#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 3, 2019

Am starting to believe that Rishabh Pant is a brainless stroke full wonder #INDvsWI — Rajdip (@AmRajdip) August 3, 2019

Jab kismat ho gandu toh kya karega Pandu 🤣 #RishabhPant — Machau (@Machau12) August 3, 2019

Shebba this Rishabh Pant, I tell you. Patience-tester. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 3, 2019

Earlier, seamer Navdeep Saini made a memorable international debut by grabbing two important wickets off consecutive deliveries to help India restrict the West Indies to 95/9 in 20 overs in the first T20 international here on Saturday.

Coming to bowl in the fifth over after Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had removed openers John Campbell and Evin Lewis for a pair of ducks, Saini (3/17) snared the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (20) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) off back-to-back deliveries to reduce the hosts to 28/4 after five overs.

West Indies could never recover from there even with comeback man Kieron Pollard top-scoring with a run-a-ball 49 (4×2, 6×4) before Saini got his back in the final over which he finished with a wicket maiden to cap off a dream debut.

Besides Saini, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 2/19 while Sundar (1/18), Khaleel Ahmed (1/8), Krunal Pandya (1/20) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/13) picked up one wicket each.