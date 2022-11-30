Rishabh Pant TROLLED For Showing Arrogance to TV Broadcaster Ahead of Ind-NZ 3rd ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

Pant sounded a little arrogant when he spoke of his white-ball record.

Rishabh Pant TROLLED

Christchurch: Rishabh Pant was picked over Sanju Samson for the final ODI versus New Zealand on Wednesday at Christchurch despite the former’s low scores in white-ball cricket recently. During the final ODI as well, all Pant could muster was 10 off 16 balls. But what made all the noise was Pant’s interview with TV broadcaster Harsha Bhogle. Pant sounded a little arrogant when he spoke of his white-ball record.

“Record is just a number, my white-ball record is not bad either,” Pant said when Bhogle asked about his Test numbers as compared to his white-ball numbers. When Bhogle said he was merely comparing Pant’s Test and white-ball records, Pant said, “Comparison is not a part of my life, I’m just 24-25 so you can compare once I’m 30-32. There’s no logic in comparing before that.”

Here is how fans reacted to Pant’s gesture:

Are bhai kyu bache ko paresan kar rhe ho…abhi to yeh bacha hi to h 40 years ka age me achha khel lega bechara…..uravshi was right…he is chhotu bhaiya😆😆😆😆 — Knight Rider Aziz Khan (@Ajukhan111) November 30, 2022

Abe Bhai kuchh sharam karle comparison number of chances ke according ki jati hai not age and tu koi 16-17 saal ka nahi hai aur jitne chances tujhe mil chuke hai

T20 mein utne matches ka career hota hai bahut se talented players ka — Sumit Nishad (@Sumit13606071) November 30, 2022

Harsha Bhogle asked him something else entirely.

He asked looking at pant there’s an impression that he’s a great white ball player but his test records are amazing well too.

But pant had his arrogance at the tip of the tongue.

Arrogance!

Never seen such arrogance from vk, msd — Sharat Kulkarni (@SharatKulkarn17) November 30, 2022

“I would like to open the batting in T20Is, and in ODIs, I would like to bat at No.4 or 5. In Tests, I am batting at No.5 only. Obviously, the game plan changes when you are batting at different positions, but at the same time, the coach and captain think about what is best for the team and where the player can contribute the most. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will try to do my best,” Pant said on Prime Video ahead of the third ODI.