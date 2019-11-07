India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant faced the heat on social media after a stumping error during the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday. The incident took place in the last over of the powerplay, when Liton Das decided to take on Yuzvendra Chahal. He danced down the track and was beaten completely as he took a wild swing at it. After he missed it, Pant whipped the bails off in a flash. Initially, it looked that Das was gone for all money, but then, the leg-umpire asked him to wait as the Indian players looked baffled.

The replays showed that Pant had gathered the ball before it went past the stumps and that saved Das.

This upset the fans who felt Dhoni should be brought back immediately.

Earlier in the day, India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the second T20 here on Thursday. After winning the first T20 in the national capital by seven runs, Bangladesh have gone in with an unchanged squad. Even India have decided to play the same XI.

“Rajkot has always been a good track despite some cracks. Think there may be dew later, so life will be easier for the batsmen. Aware of our poor chasing record, but that’s not why. We just want to do something different from the last game. Priority is always to win the game first. The set of boys we have are new and I want to make them comfortable.

“When you have a score in front of you, then the batsmen know what sort of tempo they need to bat with. We have all the stats in our mind and we know how we bat first. But we want to do well here. No changes because our performances in the last game were right up there, barring a few mistakes,” Rohit said at the toss.