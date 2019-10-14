Wriddhiman Saha, playing in his first Test series following his return from the injury break, once again proved why he is one of the best wicketkeepers going around as India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the Pune Test to seal the series with a match to spare.

The Indian wicketkeeper, who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing XI, took as many as three fine catches – two off Umesh Yadav’s bowling and one off R Ashwin. Saha, during the first innings, flew towards his right to send Theunis de Bruyn packing.

The South African was once again done in by Saha’s brilliance behind the wickets in the second innings as Saha leaped towards his left to take a one-handed stunner.

The glovesman then took a juggling catch off Ashwin as the off-spinner dismissed South African skipper Faf du Plessis.

Following Saha’s fine show with the gloves, some of the Indian Twitter users took a dig at Pant.

#saha Rishabh Pant After watching saha's great catches pic.twitter.com/661hVOJKke — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) October 13, 2019

After seeing Saha's wicketkeeping in today's test match Rishabh pant be like : pic.twitter.com/ai6ZYa6fet — Dhaneshwar_D 🇮🇳 (@DhaneshwarD1) October 13, 2019

Ashwin, following the third day’s play in the second Test, had lauded Saha.

“It’s a no-brainer to say that Saha is one of the best going around. I have hardly seen him miss anything from the rough and today you saw how he took Rabada’s (missed) cover drive. It just indicates what good set of hands he has got,” said Ashwin.

“Saha has also got great composure too and you can’t really rule him out with the bat either. He has had some handy contributions for the team. He is a great character and great keeper to have in the team,” added Ashwin.