Rishabh Pant became the toast of the nation following his heroics that helped India breach fortress Gabba. During the Test, a chirpy Pant was heard singing a Spiderman song on the stump mic. Once the video of Pant’s act surfaced online, it became an instant hit. Now, Pant seems to be loving the new-found adulation as Spiderman. Also Read - Kieron Pollard Dead? Fake Video on Youtube Goes Viral of Car Accident Making False Claims About West Indies Cricketer

The India wicketkeeper-batsman shared a meme trolling himself. He is dressed as Spiderman in the picture: He captions the picture: “Looks like my little song behind the stumps has cast quite the web! Loving all the (e)Spiderman references, keep them coming.” Also Read - IND vs ENG Tests: ECB Clears Air on Jonny Bairstow Return For India Tour After Graham Thorpe's Claim

Pant was the man of the match in the fourth and final Test at Gabba as he remained unbeaten on 89 as he helped India gun down 324 in the last day at Brisbane.

Pant was drafted into the side following Wriddhiman Saha’s poor run of form with the bat. At Sydney, Pant came in with the team in a spot of bother in the final day. Pant counter-attacked Australia as he hit a breezy 97, missing his century by three runs. Thanks to Pant and a couple of other good performances, India managaed to draw the Test at SCG.

When Pant was going all guns, he also gave fans a glimmer of hope of a win – which looked distant up untill then.

The India-wicketkeeper batsman would be expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming four-match Test series against England at home. The first two Tests would be played at Chennai with the first game scheduled to start on February 5.