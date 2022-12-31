Rishabh Pant Undergoes Minor Plastic Surgery On Forehead After Horrific Car Accident

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment in a Dehradun hospital after a horrific car accident on Friday, has undergone a minor plastic surgery on forehead, according to Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma.

“Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour,” Sharma was quoted as saying to NDTV. “BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant’s family.

“He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not,” Sharma added. Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident, according to police. Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met Pant who is recuperating at Max Hospital after suffering injuries in a car crash. “He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again,” Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital.

Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot. “Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot,” he said.