India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seems to be working hard on his fitness after missing out to Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test. Eyeing a comeback in the upcoming 2nd Test, Pant has hit the gym and is undergoing an unique fitness regime with the help of India team trainer Nick Webb, who has joined the side for the South Africa series. In the video that has surfaced on the internet, one can see the newly-turned 22-year-old engage in a tussle with Webb. They were trying to snatch the stability ball from each other which eventually turned out to be dramatic. Young Pant tries his level best to take the huge ball away from Webb, but all his efforts fail as the later manages to hold onto it.

Here is the video of Pant’s latest fitness session:

Pant, who made his Test debut last year in England after an injured Wriddhiman Saha was not available for selection. In his brief career, Pant has already played 11 Tests and scored 754 runs at a decent average of 44.35. More importantly, he already has two overseas Test centuries to his name.

Earlier in the year, Pant, who was not part of the World Cup squad initially, but was included in the side after all-rounder Vijay Shankar picked up an injury and could not take part in the tourney any further.

“Saha plays a big part. When Saha was not playing in the West Indies, we have seen them regularly talking about how he (Rishabh Pant) needs to improve. Every session, when he used to come back, Saha was the first one to go to him and talk about his keeping. They have great understanding between them and I hope it continues for a long time,” said Rohit while addressing the press after India’s win over South Africa at Vizag.