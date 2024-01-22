Home

Rishabh Pant UNLIKELY to be Fit And Ready to Lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024? REPORT Stirs SPECULATIONS!

IPL 2024: Pant has been spotted batting in the nets and is certainly nearing normalcy - but is his body ready to bear the toll of a grueling season of the cash-rich league?

India's Rishabh Pant bats at the net practice as part of his rehabilitation programme, before team Indias practice session for the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI01_16_2024_RPT413B)

Delhi: Ever since Rishabh Pant was seen at the auction in Dubai in November last year, it has raised many speculations over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. The good part is that, Pant has been spotted batting in the nets and is certainly nearing normalcy – but is his body ready to bear the toll of a grueling season of the cash-rich league?

Now, that is the question that is giving migraines to his fans and the Capitals camp. A senior BCCI official has provided an update on the dashing left-hander. The official told InsideSport that they cannot put a timeline on his return. The official also claims that Pant hasn’t had high-intensity workouts due to the nature of the injury.

“Rishabh is doing well. But it’s still early to put a timeline on his return. Whether he can make a comeback in IPL will depend on a lot of factors including his fitness level. You have to understand that he hasn’t had high-intensity workouts due to the nature of the injury. We are hopeful he will return soon but there is no assured date,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

The whisper is that Pant may not keep and play purely as a batter, but no one can claim how much of that is true after the senior BCCI official categorically said that a timeline cannot be put on when the wicketkeeper-batter will return.

Also, even if he is forced to comeback for the IPL, will he lead the side half-fit. So many questions and the answers are not there. Fans would be hoping they get more clarity on the Pant situation.

DC IPL 2024 Full Squad: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs , Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara

