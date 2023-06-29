Home

Rishabh Pant Updates Instagram Bio With New Date Of Birth | Check Deets

The Delhi Capitals man underwent surgeries on his MCL and ACL and has improved a lot in the last 4 months and have also given up walking on crutches from early May.

Rishabh Pant Updates Instagram Bio With New Date Of Birth | Check Deets. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering following a car accident back in December 2022, has updated his Instagram bio with a new date of birth on Wednesday.

Well, the 25-year old cricketer is actually born on 4th October, but the Delhi Southpaw has updated a new DOB in 5th January, 2023, where he found a new life.

The Indian wicket-keeper batter survived a fatal accident on the wee hours of December 30, while he was driving from Delhi to hometown Roorkee. The date, which he updated is actually a week after his accident, the time he felt alive again. The Delhi Capitals man underwent surgeries on his MCL and ACL and has improved a lot in the last 4 months and have also given up walking on crutches from early May.

Pant has changed his bio on Instagram. 2nd Date of birth on 5th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/ASHOSyakWR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2023

Currently Pant is sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and he is racing against time to get fit on time for the World Cup. The selectors and fans are not really expecting him for the showpiece event and the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and even KL Rahul will be fighting for the spot as the keeper in the playing XI.

The schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 has been announced and India will kick-start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be held on 15th October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

