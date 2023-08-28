Home

Rishabh Pant Visits Team India’s Camp In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma and co gets Rishabh Pant boost ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Rishabh Pant Visits Team India's Camp In Alur Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, who is currently in rehab after surviving a fatal car accident back in December 2022, visited the India camp in Bengaluru’s Alur ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

A photo of Pant has gone viral from India’s pre-tournament camp, where the 25-year old was seen wearing a hat and shades and a black tee. The picture of the Delhi Capitals man has now gone viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant visited team India’s practice session in Alur to cheer them up for the Asia Cup and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/z7tV1Zd0Cv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2023

Good for Indian team and RIshab pant’s mindset — Bala⁴⁵Rohit (@bala45_rohit) August 28, 2023

Comeback soon Spidey ….. — Sports Fan (@crazyforsports7) August 28, 2023

Pant has been recovering well and showing good signs of improvement. He has even started batting in practice matches as well. As things stand, he will be soon available for the national team for selection, starting from 2024 in the new year.

Team India has been practising in full swing for the Asia Cup. India last won the tournament back in 2018 and a good performance in this year’s edition will set the tone for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the team but the former has picked up a niggle and that’s puts his participation in the first match in doubt. It is expected that he will be back from the second match onwards.

The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with the first match between co-host Pakistan and Nepal. India will kick-start their campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 2nd September in Sri Lanka.

Indai Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

