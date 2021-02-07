Flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant continues his golden form in Test cricket but missed a marvelous century by just 9 runs against England in the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It could be Pant’s first international century on Indian soil. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant Departs as IND Eye Follow-on

The southpaw was dismissed by Dom Bess in the quest to hit a six as Jack Leach took an easy catch. Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Michael Vaughan's Tweet Explains Who is Better at Playing Spin

The incredible innings of Pant included 9 fours and 5 sixes as he played a counter-attacking knock after the underwhelming show from big names in the Indian team. He didn’t let the spinners settle against him with his attacking shots. Also Read - Live India vs England Streaming 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Pant came out to bat in a crucial situation with India four down at 73 losing wickets of big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill. The southpaw joined hands with the Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara to rebuild the Indian innings. The duo shared a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to put India back in the game. Pujara was also dismissed by Bess after a well-made 73.

The former cricketers and fans on Twitter hailed Rishabh Pant for his ferocious innings.

Rishabh Pant is good for Test cricket #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 7, 2021

Brilliant from England. Good to see Bess bowling like this massive improvement!! But @RishabhPant17 wow could not take my eyes of that!!Big last session of the day.. LOVE TEST CRICKET!! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 7, 2021

Strap yourselves in !!! @RishabhPant17 is very lively driver !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

Earlier when Rishabh Pant used to play like this, commentators used to call it reckless batting. After Gabba Test, they are calling it smart batting. 😎 #INDvENG — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 7, 2021

Setting all things aside, Rishabh Pant got 91 today. Following up on scores of 89* 23 & 97 before this. 89* being a great Test match innings.

So that’s 👍👍👍to Rishabh Pant the batsman. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2021

Earlier, Pant has slammed two centuries on overseas soil in Test cricket – one in England and the other in Australia. However, the southpaw has not hit the three-figure mark on Indian soil yet.

The southpaw has been in tremendous form this year as he played a key role in India’s historic series win in Australia last month. He missed his century by three runs in Sydney Test, but his 97-run knock helped India to draw the game which was going out of their reach. While in the final Test, Pant played a ferocious innings of unbeaten 89 runs as India breached Australia’s fortress – The Gabba in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite missing the first Test, Pant ended the series as the highest-run getter for India with 328 runs.