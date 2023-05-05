Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Walks Without Support For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Rishabh Pant Walks Without Support For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab and recovery.

Rishabh Pant is recovering slowly at the National Cricket Academy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: On a day when KL Rahul ruled himself out from India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, another Indian star Rishabh Pant walked on his own for the first time since his horrific car accident last year.

In a video that is circulating on social media, Pant was seen giving his walking stick to an National Cricket Academy (NCA) member and walked on his own. Pant is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru for his rehab and recovery.

You may like to read

This gives me so much happiness ❤ pic.twitter.com/sjs3gHs3GQ — ¹⁷ (@isthathunny) May 5, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.