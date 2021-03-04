Rishabh Pant could look a little heavy but that is extremely deceptive and he has shown that time and again. Pant is certainly one of the most flexible Indian cricketers around. During the opening day of the fourth and final Test at Motera on Thursday, Pant did a kick-up – which is a difficult move. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 2021 4th Test Day 1: Ashwin Strikes to Send Back Pope; ENG Six Down

Indian skipper Virat Kohli – who was standing next to him and had seen Pant do it – seemed highly impressed. At the end of the video, Pant and Kohli have a laugh over it. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Fake Appeal to Ajinkya Rahane During 4th Test at Motera is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

Here is what Pant did: Also Read - India vs England 4th Test: Captain Virat Kohli Engages in Heated Argument With Ben Stokes | WATCH

In the last few months, Pant has evolved as a cricketer. From winning matches with the bat to taking stunning catches with the gloves and improving with every game. Pant would be expected to play a key role in the Test at Motera.

Earlier in the day, England opted to bat after winning the toss. Despite the pitch not playing the number of tricks it did during the opening day of the third Test at the same venue – England lost wickets at regular intervals.

Local hero Axar Patel started off from where he left in the third Test as he got dismissed both the openers for under 10. Mohammed Siraj also picked up a couple of wickets as he bowled fast and troubled the tourists. Ravichandran Ashwin got lucky with the wicket of Ollie Pope, while Washington Sundar also chipped in with a wicket as he dismissed the well-set Ben Stokes for 55.

At the time of filing the copy, England was in trouble at 167 for six. Lawrence (28*) and Ben Foakes (1*) are in the middle and they are looking to rebuild. India will look to polish off the English innings by the end of the day and hope to bat for a long time tomorrow.