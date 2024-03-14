Home

‘Rishabh Pant’s Bat Swing Was Vintage,’ Says Delhi Capitals Coach Pravin Amre After Team’s First Training

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23. The franchise will play the first two home games in Visakhapatnam.

Rishabh Pant bats at Delhi Capitals training camp in Vizag. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre opined that Rishabh Pant looked to be at his vintage best at his first training session after 14 months. The India wicketkeeper suffered a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, and has been out of cricket since then. He underwent a few ligament surgeries on his right leg before starting his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant got the nod to join cricket after BCCI declared him fit to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts later this month on March 22.

Although it isn’t clear whether Pant will be keeping wickets, but he will certainly be leading the side in IPL 2024, as hinted by head coach Ricky Ponting. “As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat,” Amre said after Delhi Capitals’ first training at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games in Vizag.

“It didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time, the bat swing was vintage. We have to give credit to him, the way he has worked hard throughout the year, is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is,” Amre added.

Sharing his thoughts on the team’s first training session of the season, a former India international, Amre said, “We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team.”

“We will also be playing practice matches so that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament. The way we have planned our sessions will help us go fresh and prepared for our first game in Mohali,” the 55-year-old added.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam. Speaking about the new home base, Amre stated, “Vizag has always been a high-scoring ground and that’s what we wanted. It has got that true bounce and we are just looking forward to seeing what it has to offer.”

“The thing that matters the most is to start the tournament on a good note and it is important to provide that kind of surface where our players give their best for the team,” he concluded. Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23.

