New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today, is one of the most exciting stars in world cricket currently. Although, the flamboyant hard hitter is in the initial stage of his career but he has played some exquisite knocks to earn his name and popularity among cricket fans. One such innings that instantly comes to mind is the 97* he played against Australia in the year 2021 to chase down 328 in the 4th innings of the Gabba test.

The innings will always be considered special because it came in one of the most adverse circumstances and frankly nobody gave team India a chance. Here's a short video of the spectacular knock:

A perfect Rishabh Pant special by Sony network on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/FGonJv5QSk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2022



Even things for Pant were not that rosy as he got injured during the tour as well. After sitting out of the first practice match due to a bad neck, he suffered an unbearable bruised elbow while batting on day three of the fourth Test. With stalwart players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood, Pant was under tremendous pressure to perform and was unsure if he would be able to salvage the situation while fighting the pain.

But he went on to play a key role in India’s historic win against Australia in the fourth Test, which was the latter’s first loss at the Gabba in 32 years.

Further talking about battling crowd whispers and criticisms to hear them cheer him on, Rishabh said, “There was nothing else for me to focus on but my game”.

The 25-year-old is currently with the Indian team who are playing South Africa in a 3-match T20 series before the all important T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 16.