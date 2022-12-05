Rishabh Pant’s BIZARRE Absence From Bangladesh Tour Creates Unnecessary Controversy | VIRAL TWEETS

India will play the second ODI on December 07 at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

IND vs BAN: Ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was released from the India squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh. BCCI took to Twitter and informed that Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad following ad advice from the BCCI medical team.

The absence of Rishabh Pant ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh has created an unnecessary controversy here are the viral tweets:

He should be released for a while from ODIs And do better in other formats along with domestic cricket.

He should be backed later without this man WC seems difficult

684 (14 innings) in single IPL season is no joke while batting below 3 + gabba 2021 🔥🔥#RishabhPant https://t.co/Nrf1WfOvHN — strangerV07 (@itstranger07) December 5, 2022

Pant needs to score daddy hundreds nd not go for quick 50-60s. He scores crucial 40-50 quick runs in pressure situation nd Players like Iyer statpads after pressure ia released. We saw that in SL home test series. Taling risks is worth if most players r playing selflessly. — Dilip Kadam (@DilipKdm) December 5, 2022

@BCCI i wish @RishabhPant17 be released permanently & given a break forever.

Where is our @IamSanjuSamson .Will this Dumb NORTH INDIAN TEAM show their indiscimination and dirty politics on our @IamSanjuSamson — Nats (@drnitinthomas10) December 4, 2022

