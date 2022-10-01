Guwahati: Over the past three years, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most important players on the team. It is his fearless batting that scares the opposition. But again, if he terrorizes bowlers during the match, he is a sweetheart off-the-field. Ahead of the second T20I versus South Africa at Guwahati’s Baraspara stadium, Pant caught up with fans after a training session. Pant was kind enough to sign autographs and take selfies with the fans gathered to get a glimpse of their heroes.Also Read - LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Will BCCI REVEAL Today?

After winning the opening T20I at Trivandrum, Rohit and Co. would like to seal the series today in Guwahati. A win today would give massive confidence to the side as they head for the all-important T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India are still waiting for clarity on the fitness of Deepak Hooda and Jasprit Bumrah. Both Bumrah and Hooda have been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa and are currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru nursing back injuries.

The 28-year-old Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup 2022 with back issues, had only just come back for the T20Is against Australia late last month. But, he is now back under the care of the medical team at the NCA, where he is believed to have undergone scans.