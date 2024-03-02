Home

Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2024 Fate Lies In NCA’s Hands, Delhi Capitals Optimistic About Wicketkeeper’s Availability

Rishabh Pant has already started batting and wicketkeeping at indoor nets.

Rishabh Pant is rumoured to play only as a batter if he is declared fit by NCA.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant’s availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) hangs on the hands of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as Delhi Capitals await the wicketkeeper’s clearance on March 5, according to the franchise’s Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly. The 26-year-old has been out of cricket since December 30, 2022 after a horrific car accident that almost took his life. Post-accident, Pant underwent a few ligament surgeries on his leg and has been rehabilitating under the supervision of the BCCI medical team at the NCA.

While rehabilitation at the NCA, Pant has been updating his fans with recovery videos. He recently posted a video of himself batting and wicket-keepeing at indoor nets. Soon after the video was out, it was rumoured that the southpaw would only play as a pure batter, provided he is declared fit.

Ganguly stated that it will be a major boost for Delhi Capitals if he gets to play in IPL 2024. “Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats. But Rishabh is very important,” the former India captain was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Asked whether Pant will resume captaincy duties if declared fit to play, Ganguly stated the franchise is yet to take a decision. “He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him. Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups.

“We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict,” he added.

In the absence of Pant, Australian David Warner led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The move didn’t work well as Delhi Capitals finished ninth in points table. As far as the wicketkeeping options at Delhi Capitals are concerned, Avishek Porel, who donned the big gloves last year, has been retained.

“As for wicketkeeping options, there’s Kumar Kushagra. Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs,” Ganguly said. It is highly likely that Porel will continue behind the wickets. Delhi Capitals play their opening IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings on March 23.

