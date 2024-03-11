Rishabh Pant’s IPL Comeback: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Updates On Delhi Capitals Star

  • Home
Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action since December 30, 2022, the day he suffered a near-fatal car crash.

Updated: March 11, 2024 5:23 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Rishabh Pant has been under rehabilitation at the NCA for the past few months.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be declared fit to play in the Indian Premier League very soon, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

