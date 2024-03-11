Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s IPL Comeback: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Updates On Delhi Capitals Star

Rishabh Pant’s IPL Comeback: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Updates On Delhi Capitals Star

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action since December 30, 2022, the day he suffered a near-fatal car crash.

Rishabh Pant has been under rehabilitation at the NCA for the past few months.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be declared fit to play in the Indian Premier League very soon, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.