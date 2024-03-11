By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant’s IPL Comeback: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Drops Massive Updates On Delhi Capitals Star
Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action since December 30, 2022, the day he suffered a near-fatal car crash.
New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will be declared fit to play in the Indian Premier League very soon, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
