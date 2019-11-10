Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has thrown his weight behind the struggling Rishabh Pant, who has become the talking point in Indian cricket. Gavaskar said that the young wicketkeeper-batsman has a thankless job to do and needs to be given enough chances to prove himself.

Pant perished while attempting a slog in the series-decider against Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday after failing to capitalise on his previous opportunity in Rajkot.

“There are two-three thankless jobs in this game. One is the umpires’ job. If he gets nine decisions right but one decision wrong, the wrong one gets talked about. Same thing with the wicket-keepers, they can do 95 percent of the things right but the one miss is talked about,” Gavaskar said.

“Same thing is happening at the moment with Rishabh. His lapses are talked about more when otherwise he is keeping well.”

Gavaskar’s comments came a day after Rohit Sharma asked Pant’s critics to leave him alone for a while and let him play with freedom.

Pant is feeling the pressure and so is opener Shikhar Dhawan who has failed to score at a high strike rate in this series.

“There is pressure on everybody. Everybody needs to be given enough chances. That is for the selectors to decide, the adequate number of chances. There will be opportunities to try out players in the West Indies series (next month).

“There are enough opportunities for selectors to mix it up and see (what is working),” said Gavaskar.