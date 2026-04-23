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Rishabh Pants LSG blunder goes viral after misses RR run-out chance PSL things in IPL

Rishabh Pant’s LSG blunder goes viral after misses RR run-out chance ‘PSL things in IPL’

Rishabh Pant's fielding error in IPL 2026 leads to a missed run-out chance, sparking a viral PSL vs IPL debate online.

Fans shocked as Pant-led LSG waste golden run-out opportunity

The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. Where Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs.

LSG lose control after Pant’s fielding error in Mayank Yadav’s over

LSG were in control with the ball, but a fielding mistake involving Rishabh Pant proved costly during the match.

The moment happened in Mayank Yadav’s over when Ravindra Jadeja played a slower ball towards square leg and took a quick single.

Confusion in the middle as LSG miss golden run-out opportunity

After that, confusion broke out between the batters. Jadeja first tried for a second run but then suddenly sent back his partner Donovan Ferreira. As a result, Ferreira was left stranded in the middle of the pitch.

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It should have been an easy run-out chance, but things didn’t go as planned. Nicholas Pooran threw the ball, but it was not accurate, which forced Rishabh Pant to move towards it.

Pant, the LSG captain, first managed to hit the stumps, but the situation quickly became messy. While trying to collect the ball properly, he slipped and lost control.

In the confusion, Pant also missed the next attempt, giving Donovan Ferreira just enough time to get back safely into his crease by diving in.

At one stage, the batter was far away from the crease and almost out of the frame. Still, Rajasthan Royals got lucky because of the confusion in the field.

It was a big chance that could have changed the match, but it went to waste due to the mistake.

Fielding chaos in IPL sparks PSL comparisons after LSG’s missed run-out

Soon after, the moment spread quickly on social media, and fans started sharing their reactions online. One fan expressed shock at what they had just seen. “Rishabh Pant 1st dislodged the stumps, the batter was not even in the frame but still they didn’t make him run out. PSL things in IPL”

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