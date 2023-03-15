Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Path To Recovery Video Keep Fans Hopeful Of WTC Final Return vs Australia At Oval

Rishabh Pant’s Path To Recovery Video Keep Fans Hopeful Of WTC Final Return vs Australia At Oval

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter, who met with a road accident in December last year, is back on the road to recovery.

Rishabh Pant Takes a Stroll in Pool; Shares 1st Video After Accident | WATCH

Delhi: Young India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has shared a video on Wednesday afternoon that has got the entire nation excited. The swashbuckling wicket-keeper-batter, who met with a road accident in December last year, is back on the road to recovery. Pant took to Twitter and captioned the video as, “Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between.” With India making it to the World Test Championship final set to be played at the Oval in June, Twitter is already anticipating his return to the Indian team.

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023

Having missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1 against Australia, Pant is expected to be out of action for more than a year. But if there is anything to go by the recent video uploaded by the star India wicket-keeper, he has already started taking baby steps in getting back to international cricket.

You may like to read

As soon as the video was uploaded, Twitter went into a meltdown with reactions pouring in from every corner of the country. While one user wrote, “Well done champ.. see you soon walking on pitch like this,” another user said, “Can’t wait to see you back in action champ.”

Well done champ.. see you soon walking on pitch like this #RishabhPant — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) March 15, 2023

recover soon ..world is waiting for ur game in WTC Final — Gautham Reddy (@Sama_Gautham_) March 15, 2023

great to see you doing water walking…keep at it and recover really well!!! — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) March 15, 2023

The 25-year-old has been an impact player for India for the last couple of years and his contributions, both with the bat and behind the wicket has been instrumental in the team’s success in Australia and England. With the ODI World Cup set to be held in India in October, the Indian team management would be hopeful of his return but that would be nothing short of a miracle.

In Pant’s absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to be the man behind the stumps for India in the limited-overs format while KS Bharat has taken over the role in Test matches. It goes without saying that his absence in the field is a massive setback for the Indian team in all forms of the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.