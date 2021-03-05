Rishabh Pant slammed his first century on home soil on Friday during the fourth Test at Motera against England. By smashing a ton, Pant broke many records and became a part of many elite clubs, but the one the Indian wicketkeeper loved the most was joining former Australian wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist. Pant and Gilchrist are the only two wicketkeepers to have hit a century in England, Australia, and India. No other wicketkeeper has ever achieved this milestone in the history of the game. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Uses Hilarious Viral Meme to Praise Rishabh Pant's 3rd Test Century | POST

Elated to join Gilchrist in the elite club, Pant took to Twitter and reacted. Pant tweeted: “Happy to share space with the legend.” Also Read - India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant's Century After Top Order Failure Keeps Hosts on Top

Pant hit 101 off 118 balls snatch the advantage from the tourists on day two. His innings were laced with 13 boundaries and two sixes. Ever since walking into the middle, Pant looked to be playing on a different surface. While every other top-order Indian batsmen struggled to score runs, Pant flourished. He took the attack to the opposition after tea.

The young dasher also hit an audacious reverse-sweep of James Anderson and hit a six of Jack Leach to bring up his third Test century.

“The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind,” Pant said at the end of the day’s play.

On the third day, India would look to extend their lead and put pressure on England in the second innings. India are in the driver’s seat.