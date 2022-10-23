Melbourne: It is all happening at the MCG on Sunday. If India got off to a dream start, thanks to Arshhdeep Singh’s brilliant opening spell – Rishabh Pant – who is not in the XI – also hogged the limelight. Pant, who was standing with Arshdeep near the ropes, was subject to fans yelling ‘Urvashi, Urvashi’. After keeping quiet for some time, Pant reacted as he said something to the fans. It is not clear what he said, but his reaction is now winning the social space.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Departs Early; Kohli Joins Rohit

Here is the video we are talking about where fans yell 'Urvashi, Urvashi' in front of Pant.

Recently when India was there in UAE for the Asia Cup, Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela hogged the limelight on social media after fans started reacting to a cryptic tweet by the starlet.

Meanwhile, powerhouse India have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but have lost two of their three previous clashes, including by 10 wickets in the group phase at last year’s T20 World Cup.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were 151 for eight in the final over with five more balls to go.