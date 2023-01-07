Rishabh Pant’s Right Knee Operated For Ligament Tear: Report

Pant last featured for India in the Test series against Bangladesh on 22nd December in which the Men in Blue won the series by 2-0 to keep themselves in contention for the World Test Championship Final later this year.

Rishabh Pant's Right Knee Operated For Ligament Tear: Report. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: News coming in from Kokilaben Dirubhai Ambani hospital that Indian wicket-keeper batter has undergone operation on his right knee for his ligament tear and the surgery has been smooth.

On December 30, around 5:30am, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service conducted the surgery around 10:30 am, Friday and it went on for 2-3 hours.

“On Friday morning at around 10.30 am Dr Pardiwala and his team conducted ligament tear surgery on his right knee, the surgery was performed for around 2 to 3 hours. The surgery went smoothly,” said the report.

Before conducting the operation, random tests were done to evaluate his present health condition. The hospital have refused to comment on the development due to the cricketer’s privacy and have told that the BCCI will release a statement regarding it.

The report also added that it would take months for Pant to get back into action, putting a big question mark in the upcoming IPL, Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as well.

