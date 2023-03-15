Home

Rishabh Pant’s Road to Recovery: Cricketer Shares Video Of Pool-Workout Session- WATCH Video

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: Cricketer Shares Video Of Pool-Workout Session- WATCH Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has shared one of his workout sessions on Instagram on Wednesday as the 25-year old is slogging day in and night to get fit after surviving a fatal car accident back in December.

‘Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between’, Pant shared a video of his pool-workout session, where he is seen walking in the pool with one crutch in his left hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

On December 30 2022, around 5:30am, the wicket-keeper batter suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. The cricketer went onto suffer two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also the upcoming Indian Premier League. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT, where the host India went onto win the series 2-1 to book a place in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Meanwhile, Aussie star David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in place of the keeper-batter. One can also easily say that the southpaw will miss the ODI World Cup in October as well.

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket and ex BCCI President Sourav Ganguly already told to PTI that Pant will take at least one or two years to fully return to the ground in India colours.

”I think it’s difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket”, Pant told to IANS in an exclusive interview last month.

