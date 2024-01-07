Home

Rishabh Pant’s Sister Sakshi Gets Engaged to Ankit Chaudhary; PICS go VIRAL!

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant got engaged with Ankit Chaudhary ahead of the Indian Premier League. The photo of the couple is going viral on the social sphere and even Sakshi Pant took her Instagram to share a glimpse of her engagement with Ankit.

As per the reports, the couple has been dating each other for nine long years, brother Rishabh who is out of the cricketing action for more than a year was also spotted with his friends and sister in the engagement function. Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Pant will likely to feature in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League the wicketkeeper batter is making a comeback after more than a year. He will lead his franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

