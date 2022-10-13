Melbourne: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant got a huge fan following after the star batter played a vital role in winning Virat Kohli-less Team India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in India’s tour Down Under. From his jokes to his incredible batting Pant has become one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the game in this era.Also Read - Shaheen Shah Afridi Injury Update: PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Gives Heads-up on PAK Pacer Ahead of IND Clash in T20 WC

Rishabh Pant who is currently preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia along with Indian cricket team has seen giving autographs to the fans in Melbourne after the second warmup game against Western Australia XI.

The video is getting viral on internet and here is the video:

Rishabh Pant giving autographs to young cricket fans in Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lr3093b1SK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma led team India will play the T20 World Cup 2022 opener clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Before the World Cup clash team India is playing the warm-up games against Western Australia in the first warm up game Rishabh Pant was opened the innings for India along with the captain Rohit Sharma. But Rishabh Pant was unable to score runs but Suryakumar Yadav punished the bowlers well and India won that match by 13 runs.

In the second warmup game against Western Australia Rohit Sharma sends KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to open the innings for India as the vistors were chasing 169 runs. India lost the second match against Western Australia by 35 runs. Indians could score 132/8 in 20 overs.