Home

Sports

Rishi Sunak To Witness India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Match From Lucknow

Rishi Sunak To Witness India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Match From Lucknow

Indian and British officials are currently holding the 14th round of talks in New Delhi after having reached a broad understanding on 24 of the 26 chapters in the proposed trade deal.

Rishi Sunak To Witness India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Match From Lucknow

New Delhi: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will likely to witness the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England from Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. The match will be played on Ekana Sports City stadium on October 29.

Trending Now

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be planning a visit to India at the end of October in connection with the ongoing negotiations between the two countries on a free trade agreement (FTA), people with knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.

You may like to read

Indian and British officials are currently holding the 14th round of talks in New Delhi after having reached a broad understanding on 24 of the 26 chapters in the proposed trade deal, two of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. If there is further forward movement in the discussions, Sunak is likely to go ahead with the visit, said the sources.

UK PM Rishi Sunak likely to attend the India Vs England match on 29th October in Lucknow. (ET). pic.twitter.com/8JheD9n347 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

Team India is currently facing Afghanistan in their second outing of ODI World Cup 2023 where opener Shubman Gill is out of action because of injury.

At this point of time, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup league match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

While Afghanistan remain unchanged, India made one change in their line-up with Shardul Thakur coming in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said: “It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying, good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team.”

On the other hand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: “We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don’t think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better.

“We were under pressure (against Australia) to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him.”

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES