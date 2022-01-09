New Delhi: The rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the country has raised the question over the scheduling of the upcoming white-ball series between India and the West Indies.Also Read - Avishka Fernando Tests Covid-19 Positive Ahead of Zimbabwe Series

As of now, six games are originally spread across six centres from February 6 to 20 with the first match, an ODI, at Ahmedabad followed by games in Jaipur, Kolkata, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

However, with the third wave of Coronavirus gripping the country and cases multiplying rapidly, BCCI may consider reducing venues for the series, and the matches can be played at one or two centres to avoid too much travelling and cut the risk factor.

According to the Cricbuzz report, BCCI officials are saying that planning for the six-match white-ball series is underway and nothing has been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said that it is open to the idea of playing the whole series in fewer centres.

“A request for such a change has not been reached to me as yet. But we accept such operational actions by local boards in the interest of what is best for implementing health protocols,” CWI chief Ricky Skerritt said.

As per the information from the BCCI, the West Indies team is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on February 1 and undergo a three-day isolation period till February 3. The teams are to have nets for two days, on February 4 and 5, before the first game on February 6.

Earlier in the month, BCCI postponed the several domestic tournaments — Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy, and senior women’s T20 League for the 2021/22 season due to raging Covid-19.