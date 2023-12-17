Ritika Sajdeh Reacts On CSK’s Post After MI Names Hardik As Rohit’s Successor For IPL 2024

Home

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won five titles in the IPL during his leadership role, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Ritika Sajdeh with husband and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh commented on Chennai Super Kings’ Instagram video where the franchise lavished praise on Rohit for his captaincy in the Indian Premier League.

In the heartwarming video, the five-time champions CSK paid tribute to Rohit by sharing a special reel after MI announced Hardik Pandya as his successor for IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best IPL captains as under his captaincy MI won five IPL titles.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle and paid tribute to the Indian skipper for his journey as a leader for the MI. Reacting to the reel Ritika posted a comment with a ‘yellow heart emoji.’ Here is the viral reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mahela Jayawardene, MI’s Global Head of Performance.

After announcing the news of the captaincy change, MI also put a heartfelt post on social media for Rohit with the caption “Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO,” wrote MI on X, formerly Twitter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.