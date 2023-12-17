Home

Ritika Sajdeh Reacts To CSK’s Instagram Post About Rohit Sharma After MI Named Hardik As Their New Captain

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won five titles in the IPL during his leadership role, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Ritika Sajdeh with husband and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, made it into the headlines recently when she commented on a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Instagram video about her husband. In the heartwarming video, the five-time champions CSK paid tribute to the right-handed batter Rohit through a special reel on their official Instagram handle after his captaincy tenure with the Mumbai Indians (MI) ended on December 14, Friday, where Hardik Pandya was named as their new leader who will lead them in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Rohit Sharma had been captaining the MI side since 2013, and since he took over the reign, the side has won five titles, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Mumbai Indians also became the most successful IPL franchise, along with Chennai Super Kings, who also have five trophies with them.

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mahela Jayawardene, MI’s Global Head of Performance.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle and paid tribute to the Indian skipper for his journey as a leader for the MI. Reacting to the reel Ritika posted a comment with a ‘yellow heart emoji.’ Here is the viral reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

After announcing the news of the captaincy change, MI also put a heartfelt post on social media for Rohit with the caption “Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO,” wrote MI on X, formerly Twitter.

