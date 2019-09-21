It is no secret that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is very close to Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Chahal, who loves to be playful asked Ritika why he had been cropped from the family picture also featuring Rohit and his daughter Samaira. Chahal did not beat around the bush and asked the question directly. Ritika posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, “Reunited”. A dejected Chahal asked Ritika, “Why u cropped me Bhabhi.” Not the one to take things laying down. Ritika was witty and quirky in her response. Her reply read, “Your coolness was taking over the picture.”

Here is the post:

And here is the exchange between Ritika and Chahal.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma would be getting ready for the last T20I at Bengaluru. Chahal is not a part of the squad as he has been rested.

After a commanding performance in Mohali, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series when they enter the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday. Seeking a 2-0 series verdict, skipper Virat Kohli once again played down the hype around non-performing Rishabh Pant as India prepared to take on Proteas in the final T20I.

The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway. The opener in Dharamsala was a washout.