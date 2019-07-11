India vs New Zealand: It is no secret that Ritika Sajdeh is a huge admirer of her husband Rohit Sharma and follows him to venues to root for him. One can see her go through a roller-coaster of emotions when Rohit is in the middle. Her latest act is a treat for Hitman fans. Rohit posted an emotional tweet where he accepted that the team failed and 30 minutes proved to be the gamechanger and how his heart felt heavy. To this Ritika responded in the most lovable way. Her response read, “Don’t worry Hitman , love you always.”

“We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played,” read Rohit’s post.

After having slammed five centuries in the tournament, Rohit was looking in red-hot form and it seemed 240 is a paltry total. But, Rohit failed as he departed for a solitary runs as India lost their famed top three in the first three overs of the knockout game.

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.