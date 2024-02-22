Home

Ritika Sajdeh’s Instagram Comment Reignites Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy Debate Ahead Of IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, on February 23.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ decision to bring in Hardik Pandya back into their team as the new MI skipper ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been one of the biggest talks of the town this year. Now, Ritika Sajdeh’s comment on an Instagram post has once again ignited the debate.

A fan posted a video in which he honored Rohit and he captioned it by writing “Is selfless captain ko yaad rakhoge na (You will remember this selfless captain right)?” The fan also wrote “Wo captain MI captain” on the video. Ritika Sajdeh responded to this with a teary eyes emoji in the comment section. The video is now going viral all across the social space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC? (@indian_cricket_comedy)

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Team India in the Test series against England. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 after losing the first Test and now will have the opportunity to seal the series by winning the fourth Test in Ranchi, starting from February 23. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya is dedicatedly working towards his recovery ahead of the IPL 2024.

Recently, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has revealed that Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the T20 World Cup, scheduled in June, says a report.

Jay Shah while speaking at at the unveiling of Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot was quoted as saying that, “I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup), under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, we will hoist the Indian flag in Barbados.” He reportedly also confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the T20I World Cup

