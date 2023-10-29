Home

Ritika Sajdeh’s Prayer Works as Rohit Sharma Survives DRS – WATCH

Ritika Sajdeh's Priceless reaction: In the 16th over of the match, Mark Wook trapped Rohit in front and with the naked eye it looked out - the umpire also raised his finger.

Rohit Sharma DRS Ritika Sajdeh (Image: X Screengrab)

Lucknow: India captain Rohit Sharma got a reprieve on Sunday when the home favourites took on England at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow. In the 16th over of the match, Mark Wook trapped Rohit in front and with the naked eye it looked out – the umpire also raised his finger. The Indian captain, who was set, realised the importance of his wicket and went for the DRS. While the third umpire was looking at the replays from different angles, the cameras panned towards Rohit’s wife Ritika – who was in the stands. She was seen praying with her fingers-crossed and it seemed it worked as Rohit survived. Here is her priceless reaction:

