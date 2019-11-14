Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat is gearing up for her professional mixed martial arts debut as she squares off against Nam Hee Kim of Korea in an atomweight clash on November 16 at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing in China.

The atomweight category is for the competitors who are weighing at or less than 48 kg.

“I want to become a mixed martial arts World Champion, and everything I’m doing now is preparing me for that,” said the 25-year-old Phogat ahead of her maiden MMA clash as reported by PTI.

“I made the decision to jump into this with my full heart and will. My goal is to become the first Indian woman to win a mixed martial arts World Championship. I believe I’m in a great position to represent my country and I want to inspire as many women as I can. It’s an honor,” she added.

Phogat, a gold medallist at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, silver medallist at the World U23 Wrestling World Championships, Asian Wrestling Championships bronze medalist, and multiple-time Indian National Wrestling Champion, last month had said that she changed sports to make history.

“I used to follow mixed martial arts from 2012-13. I did not have much knowledge about it,” she had said before adding, “When I got the offer from them, I did not want to let go and I spoke to everyone in the family. They were very supportive.”

“I used to watch martial arts on YouTube from 2012. I did not know where it is trained. But I would always ask myself, why India does not have a fighter here. This was always there in my head,” she had said.