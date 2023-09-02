Top Recommended Stories

  'Rivals Not Enemies': Couple's Heartwarming Message For India and Pakistan Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash Goes Viral

India and Pakistan will lock horns in match 3 of the Asia Cup in Pallekele.

Updated: September 2, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Faham Uddin

Fans at Pallekele for IND vs PAK (Image Source: Twitter)

India and Pakistan will clash in a blockbuster match in the Asia Cup today, September 2. The IND vs PAK is one of the most intense rivalries in cricket. Unfortunately, the teams don’t clash in bilateral series owing to the political tensions between the two countries. ICC events and continental tournaments are the only opportunities for the fans to witness the mouth-watering encounter. Naturally, when the two teams are set to meet, the buzz around the match is at its peak.

The game is set to be played at the Pallekele International Stadium and the fans have reached the ground in large numbers. Cricket is something that has united the two countries over the years. From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sharing light moments with Pakistan cricketers to the Indian women’s team playing with Bismah Maroof’s daughter, the IND vs PAK matches have given fans some stunning moments to cherish.

For the fans too, the IND vs PAK match is an opportunity to send a message of love. Ahead of the Asia Cup match, fans’ adorable note for both countries is going viral on social media. A couple who is in Pallekele for the blockbuster clash was seen with a picture of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam together with a beautiful caption which read, ‘We are rivals, not enemies’.

