RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RIW vs BAR at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 19 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Ripoll Warriors will take on Barna Royals at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona RIW vs BAR match will start at 7 PM IST – February 11. Warriors, just like Pak I Care, won both their opening matches against Pakcelona and Hira Sadabell. However, due to a low net run rate, Warriors currently occupy the second spot on the points table. On the other hand, the Royals have played just one match so far and won that contest. This is also their second match of the day as they are set to face Pakcelona in their first match.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Ripoll Warriors and Barna Royals will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 11. Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions 1st T20I: Set Your Captain And Vice-captain For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 6:30 PM IST February 11 Thursday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - PIC vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs City Lions Royals at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

RIW vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taqqi Ul Mazhar (VC)

Batters – Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Imran Hussain

All-Rounders – Prince Dhiman (C), Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Hamza Azhar

Bowlers – Waqas Anwar, Muhammad Nazim, Murad Ali

RIW vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Barna Royals: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman.

Ripoll Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (wk/C), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj Singh.

RIW vs BAR Squads

Ripoll Warriors: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Barna Royals: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad, Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed, Muaz Rubbani.

