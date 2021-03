RIW vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions

Ripoll Warriors vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 107 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RIW vs CLI at Montjuic Ground: In the second match of the day, Ripoll Warriors will be up against City Lions. Warriors have played nine matches so far of which they have won five, lost three with one producing no result.

RIW vs CLI Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 106 between Ripoll Warriors and City Lions will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 9, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

RIW vs CLI My Dream11 Team

Prince Dhiman (captain), Aamir Shahzad (vice-captain), Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Irfan Muhammad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Deepak Rana

RIW vs CLI Probable Playing XIs

Ripoll Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq

RIW vs CLI Full Squads

Ripoll Warriors: Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim

City Lions: Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain

