RIW vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions

Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 8 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RIW vs PAK at Montjuic Ground: In the eighth match of the ECS T10 tournament, Ripoll Warriors will get their campaign underway when they square off against Pakcelona. Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RIW vs PAK, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Pakcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RIW vs PAK T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Fantasy Prediction Also Read - PIC vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell at Montjuic Ground February 9

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Ripoll Warriors and Pakcelona will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 9. Also Read - PAK vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pakcelona vs Pak I Care at Montjuic Ground 1:00 PM IST

Time: 5:00 PM IST. Also Read - CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh at Montjuic Ground 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RIW vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohsin Ali (captain), Ishtiaq Nazir (vice-captain), Waqar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Adalat Ali, Imran Hussain, Shahzad Khan, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Saleem Haider

RIW vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Ripoll Warriors: Waqar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Ehsan Ellahi, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Muhammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Manpreet Singh

Pakcelona: Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Ramir Mehmood, Adalat Ali, Atiq ur-Rehman, Wasiq Ali

RIW vs PAK Full Squads

Ripoll Warriors: Namdar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Manpreet Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Jagbeer Singh, Aamir Shahzad, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harjinder Singh, Waqar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Ehsan Ellahi, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Muhammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal

Pakcelona: Adalat Ali, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Ramir Mehmood, Atiq ur-Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Rafiq ur Rehman, Ali Imran, Muhammad Amir Hamza, Shahid Iqbal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RIW Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.