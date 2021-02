Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

RIW vs PIC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muhammad Ihsan (vc)

Batters – Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Asim Butt

All-Rounders – Muhammad Babar, Shehroz Ahmed, Prince Dhiman (c), Aamir Shahzad

Bowlers – Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Deepak Rana

Likely 11

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Babar (c), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Hassan Ali, Sami Ullah

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (c&wk), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Jugraj Singh.

SQUADS

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (c&wk), Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Karanpreet Singh, Azhar Iqbal.

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Babar (c), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Hassan Ali, Sami Ullah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Bilal Hassan

