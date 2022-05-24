Riyan Parag was hilarious trolled on Twitter after he ran himself out in the last ball of the final over, courtesy Ravi Ashwin who didn’t respond to his call for a single in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.Also Read - LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Miller-Pandya Star As Gujarat Won By 7 Wickets

Parag wanted the strike, knowing that it would be called a wide but Ashwin was not interested at all that resulted in both batters stranded in the same end. Parag was visibly upset and had possibly asked Ashwin why he didn’t run on his way back to the dressing room. Also Read - LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Eliminator 1 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST May 25 Wed

Twitter saw the funny side of it and came up with hilarious reactions to the incident: Also Read - Hardik Pandya Slips While Trying To Catch Jos Buttler As Fans Say, 'Aisa Luck Virat, Rohit Ko Kyu Nehi Milta' | IPL 2022 GT vs RR

No offense but riyan parag is the most immature youngster in the ipl according to me I’m sorry — Jenga (@toohotasummer) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has the attitude of Virat Kohli and the skill of Riyan Parag. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 24, 2022

Ashwin humiliated Riyan Parag in the middle of the pitch 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/daBoH71heb — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag is somehow even more irritating than Krunal Pandya. #CSKvRR — Aisharya (@imaisharya) May 20, 2022

Lmao Ashwin consider himself as better Batsman than Riyan parag 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iJqdtB6XXt — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 24, 2022

Finished off Riyan Parag in style 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FOPMUHHm5s — Anurag (@Cricworld73) May 24, 2022

riyan parag wanting the strike like he is better batsman than ashwin😭#IPL2022 #RRvsGT #IPLplayoffs — Nipun (@Nipun54790788) May 24, 2022

Riyan parag is such a duffer — 🦋 (@_thesenorita_) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag in RR pic.twitter.com/bJCOLlNny1 — Rakesh (@rakcq) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has absolutely ridiculous attitude towards the game. He portrays himself way way higher in unnecessary activities and delivers so below average performances.

Don’t see him getting anywhere near India cap.#RRvsGT — Arpit Raha (@arpitraha) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag gets runout pic.twitter.com/k8rzf0SjZI — StumpMic Cricket (@stumpmic_) May 24, 2022

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand reached a competitive total of 188 for 6 riding on Jos Buttler 89 off 56 balls and would like to feel that they have the upper hand for a place in the final of IPL 2022.