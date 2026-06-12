Riyan Parag Undergoes successful Shoulder surgery, Rajasthan Royals captain set to miss start of the 2026-27 domestic season

India A and Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery on his right shoulder on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, who captained the Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs, had the procedure done at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital by noted sports surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwalla.
Parag will soon report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation. While the BCCI has not put a definitive timeline on his return, the injury rules him out of the Duleep Trophy in August and will likely cost him a major chunk of the 2026-27 domestic calendar.
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The setback caps off a frustrating fitness run for the Assam all-rounder, who was recently forced to pull out of the India A squad in Dambulla due to a hamstring injury before addressing his long-standing shoulder issue.
Parag revealed details about his surgery with an emotional Instagram post where he wrote, “The shoulder finally won. For everyone who’s been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected… Now comes a different challenge — recovery, rehab and patience. I’ll be back doing what I love soon.”
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced Parag in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka, has made the most of the opportunity, hitting top form with a century and a fifty against the hosts and Afghanistan A. Riyan Parag had quite an underwhelming outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, scoring just 309 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 157.
Under his leadership, Rajasthan reached the IPL playoffs after a 4th place finish in the league stage. After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1, Riyan Parag and co suffered a heartbreaking exit from the hands of the eventual runners-up Gujarat Titans.
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