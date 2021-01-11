RJS vs VID Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RJS vs VID at Emerald High School Ground, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Rajasthan and Vidarbha will take on each other. 30 teams have been divided into five Elite Groups – of six teams each – and a Plate Group – of eight teams. Both the teams were playing their first game and would look to get off to a flying start to kick off their campaign. Rajasthan are expected to have the upper hand against Vidarbha as they have some quality players in their paper. Vidarbha are not lesser than Rajasthan as they have some efficient all-rounders in their rank. However, it all depends on how they start in the opening game of the league. Besides, as this is their first game, both the teams wouldn't have enough stuff about the behavior of the pitch and playing conditions.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Vidarbha and Rajasthan will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Cuttack.

RJS vs VID My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batters – Ankit Lamba, Ganesh Satish, Rajesh Bishnoi, Rushabh Rathod

All-Rounders – Akshay Karnewar (VC), Mahipal Lomror (C)

Bowlers – Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar

RJS vs VID Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (C), Ankit Lamba, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Manender Singh (wk), Rajat Choudhary.

Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Lalit M Yadav, Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute.

RJS vs VID Squads

Rajasthan: Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria (C), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary.

Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish (C), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute.

