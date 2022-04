RKE vs DUA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Rehan Khan Events and Dubai Aviators will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

RKE vs DUA My Dream11 Team

Mandeep Singh, Vinod Raghavan, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Muzamil Khan(VC), Rehan Khan(C), Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Rajaram Subedi, Wasee ur Rehman, Sagheer Hussain, Faras Khan

RKE vs DUA Probable Playing XI

Rehan Khan Events: Vinod Raghavan, Shezad Sayed, Ahmed Samir, Muhammad Faheem (wk), Mohsin Raza, Muzamil Khan, Rehan Khan (c), Wasi Younas, Fahad Ali, Wasee ur Rehman, Mirza Baig

Dubai Aviators: Azlam Azeez (c), Sihab Mohammed / Chetan Rane, Rajaram Subedi, Sunny Ravikumar, Sourav Shah, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Mandeep Singh (wk), Sagheer Hussain, Faras Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Tarique Shafi