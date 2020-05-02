Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rukh Brest FC vs Gorodeya FC Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RKH vs GOR at Yunost Stadium, Brest: In one of the most exciting clashes of Belarus Premier League 2020, Rukh Brest will host Gorodeya FC at the Yunost Stadium, Brest on Saturday (May 2). The match will start at 6.30 PM (IST). Ruh Brest will not be very satisfied with their performance in the top flight season as they have eight points on board in the six games they have played so far. A draw in the last encounter against Torpedo Belaz now makes them go three games unbeaten which will definitely add further to their confidence. They are currently on the 12th spot in the league standings. On the other hand, Gorodeya have won six games in all, while ended up on the losing side on four occasions. Their season started off with defeats to Vitebsk and Shakhter Soligorsk, but it was followed up by three wins on the trots over Belshina, Dinamo Minsk and Energetik-BGU. But Gorodeya weren't able to carry on their winning run as they lost 2-0 to BATE Borisov in their last match. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Rukh Brest FC and Gorodeya FC will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Yunost Stadium, Brest

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Nechaev (VC)

Defenders: Vitali Gayduchik, Joao William, Kirill Pavluchek, Sergey Usenya

Midfielders: Andrey Sorokin, Sergey Usenya (C), Pavel Sedko

Forwards: Lazar Sajcic, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko

RKH vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

Rukh Brest FC: Aleksandr Nechaev (GK); William, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksii Kovtun, Ilya Kolpachuk, Chidi Osuchukwu, Pavel Sedko, Oleksandr Mihunov, Denis Grechikho, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko.

Gorodeya: Artem Arkhipov (GK); Lazar Sajcic, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Sergey Usenya, Stanislav Sazonovich, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Andrey Sorokin, Dmitri Baiduk, Igor Dovgyallo.

RKH vs GOR SQUADS

Rukh Brest FC: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov.

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov.

