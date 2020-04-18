Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Rukh Brest FC vs FC Minsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's RKH vs MSK: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Rukh Brest FC vs FC Minsk will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadyen DASK Brestski, Brest

My Dream11 Team

Aleksander Nechaev, Yevhenii Chahovets, Vitali Gayduchlik, Joao William, Ilya Kolpachuk(C), Dmytro Ryzhuk, Vladislav Nasibullin, Oleksander Vasyliev, Denis Grechiko, Chidi Osuchukwu, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy

RKH vs MSK Probable Playing XIs

Rukh Brest FC: Aleksandr Nechaev, Joao William, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksii Kovtun, Ilya Kolpachuk, Chidi Osuchukwu, Vladislav Vasiljev, Oleksandr Mihunov, Denis Grechikho, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko

FC Minsk: Artem Leonov, Sergey Sazonchik, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yaroslav Yarotski, Vladislav Nasibulin, Oleksandr Vasilyev, Yuri Ostroukh, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Anton Shramchenko

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: A Lenovo, E Chagovets

Vice-captain Options: J William, A Petrenko

Squads

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

Rukh Brest FC: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

