Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match RL vs BAY at Audi Dome, Munich: In one of the highly-anticipated clashes of Basketball Bundesliga, Riesen Ludwigsburg will take on Bayern Munich in the second lef of quarterfinal at the Audi Dome, Munich on Friday (June 19). The Basketball Bundesliga RL vs BAY match will kick-start at 8 PM IST. Following the defeat in the first leg, Bayern Munich are on the brink and need a miracle to remain relevant in the season. This is a knockout match but Bayern will be under more pressure than Riesen Ludwigsburg when these two teams face each other once again in the Basketball Bundesliga playoffs'. Munich need to win by five clear points to move to the semifinal. For, Munich have lost three times in five games after the coronavirus break with the offence not hitting the height it can reach.

Ludwigsburg, on the other hand, have been pretty good so far. They finished second in their group with 3 wins and one defeat, and also won the first leg 87-83 to come into this game with a lot of confidence.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Marcos Knight

Shooting Guard: Jaleen Smith, Petteri Koponen

Small Forward: Paul Zipser, Teyvon Myers

Power Forward: Danilo Barthel (SP), Ariel Hukporti

Centre: Mathias Lessort

RL vs BAY Starting 5s

Riesen Ludwigsburg: Zaman Nixon (PG), Marcos Knight (SG), Jaleen Smith (SF), Nick Wailer Babb (PF), Thomas Wimbush (C).

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo (PG), Vladimir Lucic (SG), Paul Zipser (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Mathias Lessort(C).

RL vs BAY Likely Squads

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf.

Riesen Ludwigsburg: John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.

