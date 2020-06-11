Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match RL vs BBG at Audi Dome, Munich: With an aim to get their campaign back on track after a couple of disappointing results in Basketball Bundesliga, Riesen Ludwigsburg will take on Brose Bamberg at the Audi Dome, Munich on Thursday (June 11). the Basketball Bundesliga RL vs BBG match will kick-start at 12 AM IST. Riesen Ludwigsburg will be at ease ahead of this game, for they are already through to the next round and can afford an off day. But that looks unlikely, for Ludwigsburg have been playing at a very high level for some time now and for a team pitched as a potential winner.

Bamberg, on the other hand, suffered a 91-98 defeat in their opening game against the mighty and 8-time winners Alba Berlin. That defeat has put them in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive. Bamberg won four times in six games before the coronavirus threw the league into a hiatus.

My Dream11 Team

PG: M Knight

SG: R Obasohan, N Weiler-Babb (SP)

SF: T McLean

PF: E Harris, T Wimbush

C: C Jackson, J Wohlfarth

RL vs BBG Starting 5s

Riesen Ludwigsburg: T Wimbush II, N Weiler-Babb, C Jackson, M Knight, J Smith.

Brose Bamberg: Christian Sengfelder, Jordan Crawford, Assem Marei, Paris Lee, Kameron Taylor.

RL vs BBG Likely Squads

Riesen Ludwigsburg: Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog.

Brose Bamberg: Assem Marei, Mateo Seric, Elias Harris, Daneil Keppeler, Paris Lee, Nelson Weidemann, Retin Obasohan, Kameron Taylor, Moritz Plescher, Jordan Crawford, Tre McLean, Marvin Heckel, Christian Sengfelder.

